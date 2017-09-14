Woman charged with random murder in parking lot pleads not guilty

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Holly Colino, the Arizona woman charged with randomly shooting and killing a mother from Orleans County faced a judge on Thursday.
She is facing several charges including second degree murder.
Collino entered a not guilty plea to the charges.
Investigators say she shot and killed 33-year-old Megan Dix in a parking lot in Brockport last month.
Police say the women were complete strangers.
Colino’s lawyer said this will be a very complicated hearing. Colino’s mental state has not been openly discussed in court, but her attorney said it will be under consideration.
Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.