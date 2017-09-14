Woman charged with random murder in parking lot pleads not guilty

By Published: Updated:

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Holly Colino, the Arizona woman charged with randomly shooting and killing a mother from Orleans County faced a judge on Thursday.

She is facing several charges including second degree murder.

Collino entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Investigators say she shot and killed 33-year-old Megan Dix in a parking lot in Brockport last month.

Police say the women were complete strangers.

Colino’s lawyer said this will be a very complicated hearing. Colino’s mental state has not been openly discussed in court, but her attorney said it will be under consideration.

Another hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s