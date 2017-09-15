Anonymous $2.4M gift to fund Houghton equestrian center

HOUGHTON COLLEGE (WIVB) – Houghton College will build a new equestrian center thanks to a $2.4 million gift that comes to the college anonymously.

The new building will house an indoor riding arena, a dozen horse stalls, a welcome center, classroom and concessions stand.

Students from all across the country – as far as California, Texas, Washington, and Colorado – come to Houghton to pursue equine studies and this facility will help them attract more to their program.

The College is planning a public launch for a $70 million campaign titled, “IMPACT:The Campaign for Greater Houghton” early in October.

The entire Equestrian Center campaign has a $3.5 million pricetag.

Groundbreaking for the new center is planned during Houghton’s Homecoming festivities on Saturday, October 7 at 9:00 a.m.