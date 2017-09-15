Basketball court named after City Honors teen who passed away suddenly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The basketball court at Buffalo’s Masten Park has been named after Lamont Yancey, Jr., a City Honors Junior Varsity basketball player who suffered a medical emergency on the court in Sept. 2015 and died.

At a dedication ceremony for the basketball court Friday, family friend Keyonna Willis said that the family is happy about the love the city has shown toward preserving Lamont’s legacy.

“He was just 15 years old,” Willis said. “What 15-year-old do you know that has a whole basketball court named after him?”