Bubblefest returns to Buffalo Museum of Science Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bubblefest is back at the Buffalo Museum of Science and this year, it’s bigger and bubblier than ever.

On Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Buffalo Museum of Science is offering a full schedule of bubble-related demos, interactive activities, and entertainment for a fun, educational experience for all ages.

Marisa Wigglesworth, President and CEO of the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences, called the event “a day full of sudsy science.”

Whether you’re young in age or young at heart, there is something extremely fun about playing with bubbles, and the Museum of Science is giving bubble enthusiasts a chance to understand the science behind the fun.

“A bubble’s what’s called an ampipathic lipid. That’s a fancy word that basically means one side likes water and one side does not like water. So they make a water sandwich, with the water liking side capturing the water, and what that ends up doing is creating a capsule, which gives you the traditional bubble shape,” explained Sarajane Gomlak-Green, a science communicator for the Buffalo Museum of Science.

You don’t have to look far at all to see that science in action in the world around you. “We have bubbles in nature, in animals, in plants, in us. There are bubbles everywhere,” said David Cinquino, Director of Exhibits.

On Saturday, the bubbles will be everywhere at the Buffalo Museum of Science, and museum reps are asking everyone to share the experience online, by posting their pictures of their best bubble beards on social media, using the hashtag #Bubblefest.

Who wore it best – Me or Colonel Sanders? @buffaloscience is asking everyone to post pics of their best #Bubblefest beard! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/OGuZ2COlsx — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) September 15, 2017

All of the Bubblefest activities are free with admission to the Buffalo Museum of Science. Tickets for the BubbleMania entertainment in the auditorium cost $5 more.