Buffalo State students concerned about safety at new housing complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo State students who live in a new housing complex say they are already concerned about their safety.

Monarch 716 opened last month.

Already, Buffalo police have responded several times to calls, including ones about shots fired and a stabbing.

Residents say the basketball court, indoor bowling alley and fitness center have been shut down.

The management company says the amenities were closed for maintenance and not because of any violence.

Students say they’re happy with the complex, but are dealing with things they didn’t expect.

“It’s tough out here these days,” one student said. “It’s not like how it use to be. You can’t just walk around. You got to be on your toes looking around and stuff.”

The management company says that security is on site from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. They also changed their policy so that guests must register with the front desk before visiting any of the residents.