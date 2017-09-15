Buffalo State students concerned about safety at new housing complex

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo State students who live in a new housing complex say they are already concerned about their safety.

Monarch 716 opened last month.

Already, Buffalo police have responded several times to calls, including ones about shots fired and a stabbing.

Residents say the basketball court, indoor bowling alley and fitness center have been shut down.

The management company says the amenities were closed for maintenance and not because of any violence.

Students say they’re happy with the complex, but are dealing with things they didn’t expect.

“It’s tough out here these days,” one student said. “It’s not like how it use to be. You can’t just walk around. You got to be on your toes looking around and stuff.”

The management company says that security is on site from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. They also changed their policy so that guests must register with the front desk before visiting any of the residents.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s