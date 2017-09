GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grammy-winning Christian rock band Casting Crowns will perform in western New York next month.

As part of The Very Next Thing Tour, the band will perform, along with guest Zach Williams, at The Chapel at CrossPoint in Getzville.

The October 7 concert will start at 7 p.m.

Those interested in buying tickets can get them at KingdomBound.org or by calling (716) 633-1117.