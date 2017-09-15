Company relocates to Buffalo, plans to bring 43 new jobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A company has relocated to Buffalo with a plan to create 43 new jobs here.

Graphic Controls, which manufactures data recording supplies, recently acquired Vermed.

The company’s grand opening took place Friday in Buffalo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says nearly 300 jobs will be retained and 43 new jobs will be created over three years’ time.

“Graphic Controls had the opportunity to move their operations as far as the Dominican Republic, but thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership and the Excelsior Tax Credits, Graphic Controls chose to expand right here in its hometown of Buffalo, retaining hundreds of jobs and creating dozens of new ones,” Sen. Tim Kennedy said.

Graphic Controls was founded in Buffalo in 1909.

“In 2000, Graphic Controls reinvested in its hometown by building this 240,000-square-foot facility here on Exchange Street, making a major recommitment to the City of Buffalo. Today we are here to celebrate another Graphic Controls recommitment to Buffalo, with the announcement that it has pledged to retain its existing workforce of 299 – a workforce which includes many Buffalo residents – while adding 43 new manufacturing and manufacturing support jobs,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “I want to thank the leadership of Graphic Controls for its $995,000 reinvestment in its Buffalo facility to add state-of-the-art ‘clean’ workspace to accommodate these new jobs, while making this plant ready to further expand its medical device manufacturing division. I also want to thank Gov. Andrew Cuomo for assisting Graphic Controls with $500,000 in tax credits through New York State’s performance-based Excelsior Tax Credit program.”

Before coming to Buffalo, Vermed primarily made disposable ECG/EKG electrodes used in hospitals across North America.

Empire State Development encouraged Graphic Controls to expand in western New York by giving them $500,000 in performance-based Excelsior tax credits.

“This decision from Graphic Controls is a reaffirmation of its commitment to Western New York and a big win for the City of Buffalo,” Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO, said. “NYPA’s ReCharge NY program and its low-cost hydropower provide significant boosts for hundreds of enterprises throughout the region, supporting thousands of jobs and ensuring that the region’s economy continues to grow.”