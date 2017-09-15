Construction on new UB fieldhouse to begin in October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Construction on a new 92,000 sq. ft. on-campus fieldhouse will begin next month.

The completion date for the long-anticipated structure is tentatively set for spring 2019.

“This facility is a game-changer for us and is very important to our success moving forward,”  UB Athletics Director Allen  Greene said in the college’s UB NOW blog. “It’s a facility that is going to enhance the entire student-athlete experience at UB and benefit every one of our student-athletes, as well as the general student population.”

The multi-use facility will house a full-size football field, as well as 6,000 feet of rubber track for sprint practice and long/triple jump and pole vault pits. It also will have motorized suspended softball hitting tunnels.

With the new fieldhouse, UB is among 10 other Mid-American Conference schools that have such a facility in the 12-member conference, UB NOw states.

The facility will house university events, expanded student recreation programming and intramurals.

