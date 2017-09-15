Flames stun Billies, Ken East & Hamburg win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – Week 3 of the high school football season provided drama and highlight reel action. Checkout the highlights and scores from around Western New York.
Williamsille East 27, Williamsville South 24 F
Hamburg 19, Lake Shore 14 F
Lancaster 43, Orchard Park 20 F
Kenmore East 36, Amherst 30 F
Jamestown 37, Clarence 0 F
Starpoint 55, North Tonawanda 27 F
Kenmore West 44, Sweet Home 48 F
Bennett 44, Lockport 8 F
West Seneca East 12, McKinley 6 F
Cheektowaga 36, Pioneer 0 F
Aquinas 65, St. Joe’s 56 F
Dunkirk 49, East Aurora 6