Gov. Cuomo slams Senecas over casino agreement

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Senecas are still at a standstill, and the city of Niagara Falls remains caught in the middle.

Gov. Cuomo slammed the Senecas Thursday for what he called a refusal to live up to their agreement to pay for operations at the Seneca Niagara Casino.

The state says the Senecas agreed to keep paying until 2023.

Cuomo has threatened to build another casino in the Falls. He says the Seneca Nation is bargaining in bad faith.

“We see no desire on their part to live up to the agreement,” Cuomo said. “They want to modify the agreement, and they would seek to reduce the amount of money they pay, and we’re not prepared to do that.”

The Seneca Nation claims the contract required them to make payments only through 2016.

President Todd Gates told News 4 the governor has a pattern of cancelling meetings and “would rather talk to the media to impugn the Seneca Nation.”