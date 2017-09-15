Guilty plea in slaying of NY woman whose body was burned

The Associated Press Published:

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a woman whose burned body was found alongside a rural upstate New York road last year.

Sources report Livingston County prosecutors say Mary Neverett pleaded guilty earlier this week to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Patrice Miller.

In July 2016, Neverett and 36-year-old Aykut Ozkaynak were charged with second-degree murder after Miller’s body was found along a dirt road in the town of Caledonia, 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Rochester. Authorities say Miller’s body had been set on fire.

Neverett and Miller were former roommates who lived in Gates, a Rochester suburb.

Neverett is cooperating in the prosecution of Ozkaynak, who is awaiting trial

In exchange for the guilty plea, Neverett will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

