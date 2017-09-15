Hundreds line up as region’s first Whole Foods opens

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The long awaited day has arrived — Western New York’s first Whole Foods is open. A steady stream of happy, hungry shoppers heading out, checking out the grocery store. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalk, wrapping behind the building, prior to its 8a.m. opening.

“I loved the ambiance, how easy it is to find things inside,” Purnma Mohan, one of the first shoppers in the store. “Everything was labeled.”

“I think it’s going to be an interesting addition to the area,” said Tracey Maciejewski, one of the first people in line.

Several self proclaimed Whole Foods fans are happy the challah has been broken – a tradition for the chain to do with new stores, and the latest location is now open in Amherst where shoppers are finding hundreds of varieties of fresh organic produce, meats, and seafood sitting inside this 50,000 square foot shop. A sign hangs inside of the grocery store showing what’s not allowed in there — any product with additives like high fructose corn syrup, artificial coloring, or preservatives.

“Everything under our roofs has that integrity and quality standards,” said Ted Kwong, Whole Foods northeast regional PR director.

The grocery store boasts building relationships on the areas they’re located in too. Each quarter, they’re selecting a local food related non-profit project to receive 5% of proceeds on select days. The opening day is one of those days; the Massachusetts Ave. project is receiving a portion of the profits.

The shelves are stocked with items from several local vendors, as well, ranging from Western New York drafts on tap at the bar inside the store and organic skincare products in the beauty section.

“We put a lot of work into making sure we’re integrated into all of the communities we serve,” said Kwong. “I think Western New York was a great example of that.”

“They really seem to be committed to shining a light on all the good things we make here in Buffalo,” said Maciejewski.

The company feels the Buffalo region is the right kind of place to open a store like this due all the local goods produced and sold here, adding now is the right time, too, to introduce western New Yorkers to everything offered at Whole Foods.

“We like to have those fun food finds and it’s a great place for food lovers to get lost in the aisles and find new things.”

Whole Foods is open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week.