Jamestown man charged with robbing woman at knife point

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 26-year-old Jamestown resident has been charged with robbing an acquaintance at knife point.

Terin L. Butler, 26, of Jamestown, was charged Thursday with first degree robbery, second degree menacing, and first degree unlawful imprisonment.

According to police reports, the female victim told police Thursday that Butler, an acquaintance of hers, had robbed her at knife point of nearly $300. Butler then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to locate Butler on Pine Street and detained him until the female victim could arrive on scene and positively identify him as the suspect who robbed her.

Butler was transported to Jamestown City Jail.

