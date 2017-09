ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake Shore Central School District buildings and a BOCES center went into lockout Friday morning.

These include the following:

Lake Shore Sr. High School, Middle School

J. T. Waugh Elementary School

A. J. Schmidt Elementary School

W. T. Hoag Educational Building

Erie 2 BOCES Carrier Educational Center

Students inside these buildings are not in danger. During this time, no one can enter or leave the school.

Police say the lockout is not because of a school issue.