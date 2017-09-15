M.S. Society honors ‘Champions’ in fight against multiple sclerosis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Upstate Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society honored those who help improve the lives of people living with M.S. on Thursday night in Buffalo. It’s estimated there are 3500 Western New Yorkers known to have the debilitating disease in this area.

The Chapter hosted its annual “Champions on the Move” event at the Foundry Suites in North Buffalo with News Four’s Jacquie Walker as emcee.

GEICO was honored as a “Group on the Move” for its active involvement with the National M.S. Society. GEICO employees participate in a wide range of volunteer and fundraising events to support programs, services, and research related to multiple sclerosis. Tricia Dwigun, Director of Human Resources, accepted the award on behalf of GEICO.

Dr. David Hojnacki, Associate Professor of Neurology, University at Buffalo, with UBMD’s Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence accepted the Stephen H. Kelly Award as a “Professional on the Move.”

Dr. Hojnacki, a Niagara Falls native, cares for hundreds of local patients with multiple sclerosis. In 2006, he was awarded the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s clinical fellowship grant.

He told News Four: “The M.S. Society does a great job of funding research, but they also funded someone like me who became a neurologist who focuses on multiple sclerosis. And, without that funding, you usually do not have a doctor who trains with a specialty in M.S. because it’s not funded elsewhere.”

Western New York has one of the highest rates of M.S. in the country. Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system for which there is no cure.