Marlon Bundo, the vice president’s bunny, gets a book deal

(CBS) – Marlon Bundo, the rabbit belonging to Vice President Mike Pence and his family, has scored his own book deal.
Pence’s middle child, Charlotte Pence, wrote a children’s book about the white and black bunny, according to a post on Bundo’s Instagram page Friday.
A Big Announcement for my Friends! Coming to a bookstore near you on March 19! Mom wrote a children's book about me and Grandma painted beautiful watercolors in it, too! In the book, I follow Grampa around all day, as a BOTUS should, while he goes about his duties as Vice President! Also, Mom and Grandma are donating a portion of their proceeds to charity! Check out my Instagram story for more info (and to pre-order)! (Next time I do a book signing, I'm going to practice my paw print beforehand! Don't worry, it was bunny-safe ink ☺️)
The book is about the Bundo following Pence, his “Grampa,” around, the post said. Bundo has had his own Instagram account since January and has nearly 15,000 followers.