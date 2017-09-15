Marlon Bundo, the vice president’s bunny, gets a book deal

(CBS) – Marlon Bundo, the rabbit belonging to Vice President Mike Pence and his family, has scored his own book deal.

Pence’s middle child, Charlotte Pence, wrote a children’s book about the white and black bunny, according to a post on Bundo’s Instagram page Friday.

The book is about the Bundo following Pence, his “Grampa,” around, the post said. Bundo has had his own Instagram account since January and has nearly 15,000 followers.