MIT researchers could change the way babies are given vaccines

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WIVB) — A discovery at MIT could change the way childhood vaccines are given.

Engineers have come up with a way to deliver multiple doses of a drug long after the initial injection.

The new micro-particles resemble tiny coffee cups sealed with a lid.

They’re programmed to release a vaccine at specific times.

Researchers say it could allow babies to get one injection after birth that delivers all the vaccines they need in the first one or two years of life.

It involves a new 3D fabrication method. Researchers say the technique creates “unprecedented opportunities in manufacturing and medicine.”