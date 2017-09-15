Niall Horan to perform at Darien Lake next year

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Irish singer Niall Horan is coming to Darien Lake next year.

On September 7, 2018, the former member of One Direction will make a stop in western New York as part of Flicker World Tour 2018.

The 7 p.m. concert will also feature country singer Maren Morris.

Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $107, and lawn four packs cost $89 while supplies last. They go on sale September 22 at 10 a.m.

Those who want to buy tickets can get them at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is one of Horan’s newer songs, “Too Much to Ask.”

