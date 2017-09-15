Sabres announce broadcast schedule for preseason games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres announced their 2017 preseason broadcast schedule on Friday.
Here it is:
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|TV
|Radio
|Sept. 18
|7 p.m.
|Carolina
|WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)
|Sept. 19
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh*
|WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)
|Sept. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|at Toronto**
|WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)
|Sept. 23
|7 p.m.
|Toronto
|MSG
|WGR 550 (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray)
|Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|at Pittsburgh
|MSG
|WGR 550 (Rick Jeanneret and Rob Ray)
|Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|NY Islanders
|MSG
|WGR 550 (Rick Jeanneret and Rob Ray)