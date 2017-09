BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Remember when Rob and Rex Ryan went viral for riding a tandem bike together?

Check out the new duo in Buffalo trending on two wheels.

Sabres player Sam Reinhart posted a video on his Instagram page of him and teammate Jack Eichel making their way to practice at the KeyBank Center yesterday.

Reinhart wrote a brief caption under the video, saying “Kids got some new wheels over the summer #letsgobuffalo“