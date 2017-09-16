5 Questions with Shaq Lawson

Each Week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, we ask a Bills player five random questions. This week, we caught up with defensive end Shaq Lawson, who used to be a popcorn vendor before playing for the Clemson Tigers.

Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Shaq first thing is first, your nickname is “Big Law.” Where did it originate from and who came up with it?

Shaq Lawson: “My high school basketball teammates gave me that because I was a dominate post player and it stuck with me throughout. Guys carried it over to Clemson but the guys here don’t use it.”

BKL: They don’t use it yet.

SL: “Yeah, not yet.”

BKL: In your Bills bio it says you like to fish. What’s the biggest fish you’ve caught?

SL: “It’s been a minute man. It’s been about five or six year since I’ve been fishing, but the biggest fish was like a 25-pounder, a cat fish when I was 14 years old. I need to go out there and fish again. I like to cook it, clean it and eat it.”

BKL: Going back to your Clemson days, as a kid you worked in the stands as a popcorn vendor. What was that experience like for you?

SL: “That experience was great. One of the local college teams down there, my best friend’s dad was the coach there. We were doing it for their team. So, to get in the game for free, I was like ‘I’ll go work.”

BKL: What was your first NFL moment?

SL: “My first game against Miami. Kinda very nervous and didn’t know what to expect until I actually hit someone and then I was like ‘Oh this is football again! That was my first moment knowing I was in the NFL.”

BKL: When you first signed your contract, what was the first thing you bought?

SL: “I bought my mom a house. It’s something as a kid I always wanted to do. Make sure my family is right and when I got the check I went to go find my mom a house.”