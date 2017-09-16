Bulls run past Colgate 33-10, earn first win of the season

Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson (3) during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After combining to score 24 points in their first two games of the season, the UB Bulls scored 30 points before halftime en route to securing its first win of the season with a 33-10 win over Colgate Saturday night.

Quarterback Tyree Jackson tossed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Bulls racked up 302 rushing yards against the Raiders.

Emmauel Reed did the most damage on the ground, rushing for 120 yards and score as well.  His 10 yard scamper near the end of the first quarter gave the Bulls a 20-3 lead.

Jonathan Hawkins found the end zone in the second, scoring from a yard out to extend the Bulls lead back out to 27-3.

In total UB amassed 486 yards of total offense.

The Bulls return to action on Sept. 23 when welcome Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic to UB Stadium.

