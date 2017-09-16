Bulls run past Colgate 33-10, earn first win of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After combining to score 24 points in their first two games of the season, the UB Bulls scored 30 points before halftime en route to securing its first win of the season with a 33-10 win over Colgate Saturday night.

That is a final from UB Stadium as the Bulls pick up their first win of the year, 33-10, over Colgate #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/mpYALafOmC — UB Football (@UBFootball) September 17, 2017

Quarterback Tyree Jackson tossed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Bulls racked up 302 rushing yards against the Raiders.

QB Tyree Jackson shows off the wheels for UB’s first home touchdown of the year #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/7SuHtBJqFf — UB Football (@UBFootball) September 16, 2017

Emmauel Reed did the most damage on the ground, rushing for 120 yards and score as well. His 10 yard scamper near the end of the first quarter gave the Bulls a 20-3 lead.

Jonathan Hawkins found the end zone in the second, scoring from a yard out to extend the Bulls lead back out to 27-3.

In total UB amassed 486 yards of total offense.

The Bulls return to action on Sept. 23 when welcome Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic to UB Stadium.