Cuomo deploys local resources to aid hurricane relief efforts

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Cuomo announced members of the New York National Guard and State Police will deploy to St. Thomas to help areas impacted by Hurricane Irma.

100 members of the National Guard and 30 State Police officers will head to St. Thomas this weekend to provide security support.

“After seeing the extent of Hurricane Irma’s devastation, I am deploying additional resources to support the U.S. Virgin Islands on the long path to recovery. New York State will send National Guard and State Police personnel to assist in the recovery efforts and lend a helping hand,” Governor Cuomo said.

The 105th Military Police Company are located in the Masten Avenue Armory in Buffalo and will be heading down with the rest of the crews. They will deploy from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on three C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft.

Governor Cuomo ordered the deployment after surveying the damage of the U.S. Virgin Islands Friday.