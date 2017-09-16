Days Inn suffers some damage following fire

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews quick actions likely saved a Days Inn from going up in flames.

Members of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department were called to the hotel on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after smoke was coming from an occupied room.

We’re told the fire started moving up the building’s columns, heading towards the roof. Crews were able to quickly put it out.

“Initial crews everybody did a great job calling for additional crews based on the amount of smoke coming from the roof line, we kept it out of the roof, no extension and every body did a great job today,” said Brighton Assistant Chief Andrew Hallnan.

The assistant chief says at least four rooms were damaged by smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

