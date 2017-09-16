Dozens of animals find forever home during Clear the Shelters event

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people lined up outside the Erie County SPCA Saturday hoping to take a cat or dog home.

It was all for the Empty the Shelters event.

Adoption fees were waived for dogs and cats a year old and up.

The SPCA tells News 4 some people started lining up at 4:45 a.m.

Every single dog a year old and up was adopted and nearly every cat was too.

“We knew this would be a popular event based on the feedback we started getting phone calls, social media. we didn’t expect this kind of an overwhelming response which means in the future we’ll have to take events like this and tweak it a little bit so it’s not just the animals benefiting, we want to make the people in our community happy as well,” said Gina Browning, Spokesperson for the Erie County SPCA.

The event is part of a statewide effort from the Bissell Pet Foundation.