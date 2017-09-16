Neighbors fed up after drunk driver damages a dozen parked cars

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges after Buffalo Police say he struck and damaged 12 parked vehicles overnight Saturday.

Police say 36-year-old Joshua Jones hit vehicles parked on Taft Place near Hertel Avenue around 4 a.m.

Jones fled the scene and was apprehended by officers shortly after. He is charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property accident and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Sources tell News 4, Jones was actually coming from the Colonie, a gentleman’s club at 1795 Hertel Ave. Sources tell News 4 security at the Colonie caught him while he was running away, and held him until police arrived.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

Neighbors who live on the street say they are fed up with the problems in their neighborhood that stem from the establishment.

“The type of clientele they attract, the fact that they abuse our street, we feel very disrespected, we’re a quiet neighborhood, we all invest in our homes,” said Len Cercone, resident.

“It’s who you bring in to your business, and that business, the clientele they bring in is pretty shady, said Cindy Nydahl, resident.

Neighbors say they have complained about the gentleman’s club in the past, but nothing has changed. Councilman Joel Feroleto told News 4 he’s working with the city and the state to address liquor license concerns.

Residents fear this type of activity will continue if city leaders don’t address the issues.

“This is the first time neighbors have experienced this level of property damage. We’re concerned that it’s going to be an injury, it’s going to be a death. We’re concerned for our safety frankly,” said Cercone.