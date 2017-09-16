Man wanted in connection to burglaries & thefts at UB dorms

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a string of burglaries and thefts in the dorms.

Police say the crimes have been happening since the end of July.

Police say 20-year-old Darnell Cleveland is the suspect in seven burglaries. There is a warrant out for his arrest. Police say he is not a student at UB.

They were able to pin point Cleveland thanks to surveillance video and other evidence found during the investigations.

Police say he is 5’11”  tall and weighs 180 pounds. He lives at an unknown address in the City of Buffalo.

If you see Cleveland, or know where he may be, call University police at 645-2222.

 

