Mason’s Mission unveils inclusive playground in Pendleton

By Published:

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday marked a milestone for the Mason’s Mission Foundation.

State and local leaders, alongside the Mason’s Mission Foundation, cut the ribbon on a brand new, all-inclusive playground in Pendleton.

The concept of the playground was inspired by Jason and Jennifer Evchich’s sons Mason and Matthew, who both have a rare progressive genetic disease that affects their brain and spinal cords.

Mason and Matthew can’t play on regular playgrounds. That’s why their family created this unique space.

“You hear wheelchair accessible every where, you don’t hear inclusion anywhere and that’s really where we’re really going to hit home here with this park and other projects,” said Jason Evchich. “You have wheelchair accessible parks and that’s fine, but you do not have inclusion. That goes for everybody the autistic children that goes for my boys that goes for some of the children sitting here today.”

The playground includes swing sets, visual and audio tools, a slide and even a merry go round, all are wheel chair accessible.

The playground is located at 6570 Campbell Boulevard.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s