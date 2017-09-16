Mason’s Mission unveils inclusive playground in Pendleton

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday marked a milestone for the Mason’s Mission Foundation.

State and local leaders, alongside the Mason’s Mission Foundation, cut the ribbon on a brand new, all-inclusive playground in Pendleton.

The concept of the playground was inspired by Jason and Jennifer Evchich’s sons Mason and Matthew, who both have a rare progressive genetic disease that affects their brain and spinal cords.

Mason and Matthew can’t play on regular playgrounds. That’s why their family created this unique space.

“You hear wheelchair accessible every where, you don’t hear inclusion anywhere and that’s really where we’re really going to hit home here with this park and other projects,” said Jason Evchich. “You have wheelchair accessible parks and that’s fine, but you do not have inclusion. That goes for everybody the autistic children that goes for my boys that goes for some of the children sitting here today.”

The playground includes swing sets, visual and audio tools, a slide and even a merry go round, all are wheel chair accessible.

The playground is located at 6570 Campbell Boulevard.