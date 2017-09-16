Niagara Falls Air National Guardsman re-enlists in honor of 9/11 anniversary

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York Air National Guardsman Master Sgt. Krystalore Crews, is representing New York State in the Air Force Marathon in Dayton, Ohio Saturday.

It’s a history making day for Crews, the only woman on the four-person team.

On September 11th, 2017, Master Sergeant Krystalore Crews re-enlists to spend another 3 years on the U.S. Airforce.

Fitting, as 16 years ago on this date, she signed up for the first time. Her husband, Sergeant First Class Russ Crews, said, “She enlisted as a 17-year-old right out of high school, right when the planes hit the towers. I think it impacted her a lot, you know, I stand back in awe myself, especially at the time in our countries history.”

She calls it the most rewarding experience of her life. “We just really wanted to give back, give back to our community, and serve locally here in Niagara Falls, and give back to our country.”

On top of her service, she’s been training to run on behalf of the Air National Guard in this years Air Force Marathon.

Crews said, “We compete against all the other major commands across the U.S. Airforce.”

She’s running the full marathon Saturday alongside three other men, the only female representative.

Crews says she trains through tough Buffalo winters. He said, “Through the winters, through the summers here, she’s training, she’s up at 4AM, up before the sun comes up, she’s doing 13 miles before morning.”

But this, isn’t her first rodeo. Last year she competed in a 50 mile run up mountains in California. She said, “From Auburn to Folsom, California right up a mountain 50 miles nine hours and eight minutes of running non-stop.”

This, will be “friendly competition.” But, she’s hoping to bring that trophy home to the Niagara Falls Air base.