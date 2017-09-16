The Big Story: LeSean McCoy Vs. Luke Kuechly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – LeSean McCoy touched the ball 27 times and finished with 159 total yards in the Bills Week 1, 21-12 win over the Jets.

He’ll likely need another big game if the Bills are going to knock off the Panthers. McCoy has faced Carolina’s defense twice in his career, most recently with the Eagles in 2014. He managed just 19 yards on 12 carries. In total, he’s averaged 32.5 rush yards per game against Carolina.

“They had success against me and I had it against them,” McCoy said. “The last time we played they keyed in on me. If they want to take me out I’m sure Tyrod (Taylor) will have a big game. I look forward to these matchups I really do.”

The Panthers defense held San Francisco to 51 rush yards in their 23-3 win.

The matchup to watch will be LeSean and Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is widely considered to be the best in the business. He’ll spend Sunday trying to contain McCoy.

“He can be moving one way full speed and suddenly change direction and be full speed,” the linebacker said. “It’s fun to watch and play against. You have to make sure you know what you’re doing. You take one bad angle or over run and he’s going the other way.”

The Bills (1-0) and Panthers (1-0) kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday.