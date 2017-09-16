U2 cancels St. Louis show over safety concerns

ST. Louis, MO (WIVB) — U2 announced they will not perform their scheduled St. Louis concert Saturday night.

The band posted the following message on their website:

“We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.”

Friday, four St. Louis police officers were injured in protests following a not-guilty verdict of a former white police officer charged with murder in the death of a black suspect.

The band says fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting Monday at 10am at point of purchase.