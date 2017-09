BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two restaurants walked away winners Sunday during the second annual Meatball Street Brawl.

About 1,700 people came out to watch 18 restaurants compete for the title of Buffalo’s best meatball.

Sinatra’s won “Best Traditional Meatball” for the second year in a row.

This Little Pig won “Best Overall Meatball” and “Best Freestyle Meatball”

News 4’s Nalina Shapiro and Ali Ingersoll were guest judges.

Proceeds from the event will benefit three local charities.