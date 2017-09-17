4 U.S. tourists injured in acid attack in France

4 U.S. tourists injured in acid attack in France

Marseille's main train station

 

PARIS (AP) — Four young female U.S. tourists have been attacked with acid in Marseille’s main train station by a woman who has been arrested, the Marseille prosecutor’s office says.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor office told The Associated Press that two of the tourists have been injured in the face in the attack Sunday in the Saint Charles train station and one of them has a possible eye injury. She says all four of the tourists, who are in their 20s, have been hospitalized, two of them for shock.

The spokeswoman also says there were no immediate indications that the attack was terror-related but adds that officials can’t be 100 percent sure about ruling out terror links at such an early stage of the investigation.

She did not have any more details and spoke on condition of anonymity, per the French judicial system.

There was no immediate information on where the U.S. tourists were from.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.

