4th annual wellness walk held in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)— Horizon Corporations held its 4th annual “Walk towards a New Horizon” today at Delaware Park. The walk was designed to raise awareness surrounding mental health and addictions of all kinds. Christina Pearl, Director of Corporate Communications at Horizon told News 4, “We love the fundraising aspect of it, but it’s really just to bring families and supporters together to walk in support of our mission. Recovery, saving lives, changing lives.”

Hundreds of families from all around Western New York came out to help each other get through the tough times surrounding recovery. They also have a goal to end the stigma of addiction. Pearl said, “We offer a lot of family counseling, and that’s really huge right now. A lot of families are looking to get educated on our treatment services, on the opiate epidemic on mental health disorders.”

One family shared a special message of hope after losing their loved one. Lisa Catanese of North Tonawanda lost her brother to addiction. She says horizon played a huge role in helping her brother but also their family. She shared, “Horizon helped give my brother years of sobriety. They helped us a lot as a family, so not only did they help my brother and his recovery and trying to get himself to a better place but they also educated us a lot about the disease.”

Catanese says understanding that addiction is a disease is crucial to recovery. She said, “If families don’t understand that, it’s impossible to have a family atmosphere after someone gets help.”

The goal of today’s walk was to raise 35,000 dollars. All of those proceeds will help fund additional outreach programs.