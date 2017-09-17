Bills offense falls flat in 9-3 loss to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After looking stellar in their Week One win over the Jets, the Bills were brought back to reality on Sunday with a 9-3 loss to Carolina.

Trailing by six with two minutes to play, Tyrod Taylor led the Bills down the field on what looked like to be a potential game-winning drive, but failed to convert on 4th-and-11.

Rookie receiver Zay Jones was open but Taylor’s pass went off his hands and fell incomplete as Buffalo dips to 1-1 on the year.

Taylor is now 3-9 in his career with a chance to lead Buffalo on a game-winning drive.

The defense played great throughout, sacking quarterback Cam Newton six times and limiting the Panthers to just 255 total yards.

On the other side of the ball, nothing went right for the Bills offense which struggled to string together drives.

In the first half they had the ball for 6 minutes and 53 seconds, totaled only 39 total yards (including one rushing yard) and failed to cross midfield against the Panthers. They punted on their first four possessions before ending the half with a -2 yard run from LeSean McCoy.

The Bills running back had just 12 yards the last time he played Carolina in 2014, and was a non-factor again on Sunday.

He had just four carries for -1 yards midway through the third quarter and finished with 12 carries for nine yards.

Buffalo’s offense continued to struggle in the second half and finally crossed midfield two minutes into the third.

Stephen Hauschka provided the only points for Buffalo, kicking a 45-yard field goal to pull Buffalo within 6-3 in the fourth quarter.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Bills, who host Denver on Sept. 24 and then travel to Atlanta and Cincinnati before heading into the bye week.