Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Roundtable Bills Vs. Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE our panel discusses the importance of stopping Cam Newton and how much of a factor Sean McDermott will have with his knowledge of Carolina, after serving as their defensive coordinator for the past six years.
