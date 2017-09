BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)— Buffalo police continue to investigate a shooting that left 3 men wounded.

The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Holden Street and Jewett Avenue.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but say they are 23, 27 and 40 years old. All were taken to ECMC and all are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.