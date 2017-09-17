Flu shot frenzy: Not too early to get your flu shot

Related Coverage National Influenza Vaccination Week a reminder to get flu shot if you haven’t already

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – You have probably seen signs in your corner drug store urging you to get your flu shots now, but how early is too early?

Its an almost pain-free process, to get the flu shot. But registered nurse Kim Shay with Western New York Immediate Care, says there are still those that are scared and skeptic.

She said, “I try to not scare the children too much, you know talk about it a lot.”

Late last month, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention announced which strains would be in this year’s vaccine. Dr. Joseph Chow, Family Medicine Doctor, and President of Western New York Immediate Care said, it’s never too early.

He said, “Anytime you can get the flu shot, is a good time to get the flu shot.”

The season, typically starts in October and lasts through May. With peak outbreak in December, Dr. Chow says he sees a lot of adults who don’t get the flu shot.

“You can’t get the flu from the flu shot, you can get some local reaction a little discomfort, you may get some redness there, but you cant get the flu from the flu shot so that shouldn’t be an excuse,” said Dr. Chow.

You are protected from either 3 or 4 strains in every vaccine. But for doctors, it’s kind of a guessing game as to which strains will be the most active every year.

“The flu shot will protect you against the three or four strains that’s most likely to be circulating so it doesn’t protect you against every single one, so that’s our best estimate of protection.”

Dr. Chow says if everybody is getting the flu, then we’ll know that this years flu shot was likely not a good match.

But he says the best way to protect yourself, is getting enough sleep, washing your hands and getting that flu shot. Dr. Chow said, “We’ve had fairly mild to moderate flu seasons the past few seasons, at some point will we get another bad one? It’s most certain we will.”