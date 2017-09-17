Maria upgraded to hurricane

(WIVB) – Tropical Storm Maria was upgraded to a hurricane Sunday evening by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Maria is currently classified as a Category 1 storm and is projected to strike the same islands affected by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.

Hurricane #Maria Advisory 6: Maria Becomes a Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2017

Maria has prompted a hurricane warning for Guadeloupe and Dominica and a hurricane watch for Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Anguilla — many of which were devastated by Hurricane Irma, which killed 44 people in the Caribbean.