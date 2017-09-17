Sen. Chuck Schumer: Gas prices should fall as fast as they rise after natural disasters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is sounding off about soaring gas prices following hurricane Harvey and Irma. He says prices should be coming down but he fears some businesses could be taking advantage of drivers.

According to AAA, hurricane Harvey is hitting western New Yorkers harder at the pump than expected.

“We were expecting them to go up 15 to 20 cents,” said Lindsay Hawkins, communications specialist with AAA Western New York.

Instead, prices shot up 30 cents in the month since the storm. A gas station in Cheektowaga is the cheapest the travel agency has seen in western New York so far with gas at $2.64 a gallon. But most drivers in Buffalo are paying $2.75 at the pump.

“There are a lot of refineries in Texas so it did shut down the majority of refinery in Texas. It actually shut down a 1/3 to a 1/4 of refinery in for the entire country.so a lot of the gas for the entire country comes from Texas,” said Hawkins.

But U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer says the effects of hurricanes Harvey and Irma shouldn’t last this long.

“Unfortunately gasoline prices at times like this are often sticky. They go up very quickly but they come down very slowly,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer is now asking the Federal Trade Commission to have a ‘gouge watch’ with oil producers, transporters and refiners to make sure prices go back down as fast as they go up after natural disasters.

According to AAA, gas gouging is when prices jump by as much as a dollar per gallon.

“Here in New York State we have not seen gas gouging yet. This increase is a little bit more than we expected of course but we are on the higher side of the national prices. Right now New York State average is 2.82, the national average is about 20 cents cheaper than that,” said Hawkins.

But Schumer says the increase is unacceptable and he wants FTC to keep a closer eye so drivers aren’t paying for it at the pump.

“But if they don’t go back down in the next few weeks, something is fishy,” said Schumer.

Schumer says gas prices need to drop in the next month. AAA says oil companies are switching from the summer blend of gas to the winter blend in a week so drivers should hopefully to see prices come down.