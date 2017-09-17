Threat level lowered in England

British officials lower terror threat level to severe

Ambulances and police nearby after an incident on a tube train at Parsons Green subway station in London, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A reported explosion at the train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

 

LONDON (AP) — British officials have lowered the country’s terrorist threat level from `critical’ to `severe’.

The move comes a day after a second suspect in the subway bombing was arrested. The 21 year old man was taken into custody Saturday night under England’s Terrorism Act.  British police spent Sunday searching the man’s home in the London suburb of Stanwell which is located about 15 miles south of London.

Meanwhile, Britain’s National Health Service says all but one of the 30 people wounded in the subway bombing attack have been released from the hospital. That patient is being treated at  Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a special unit for treating burns.

 

