Threat level lowered in England

LONDON (AP) — British officials have lowered the country’s terrorist threat level from `critical’ to `severe’.

The move comes a day after a second suspect in the subway bombing was arrested. The 21 year old man was taken into custody Saturday night under England’s Terrorism Act. British police spent Sunday searching the man’s home in the London suburb of Stanwell which is located about 15 miles south of London.

Meanwhile, Britain’s National Health Service says all but one of the 30 people wounded in the subway bombing attack have been released from the hospital. That patient is being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a special unit for treating burns.