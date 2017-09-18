AMBER Alert issued for abducted baby, 2-year-old girl

Published:

JERICHO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nassau County Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert following the abduction of two children in Jericho.

Here are the identities of the abducted children:

  • Promise Lee – 2 months old – 18 inches tall, 15 pounds
  • Love Lee – 2 years old – 2 feet tall, 30 bounds, straight black hair, brown eyes

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Sun Shin, who has straight, brown hair and brown eyes. Shin is 5’4″ and weighs roughly 115 lbs.

The children and the suspect are all Asian females. Police think the children were taken under circumstances where they are in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

The vehicle police are looking for is a white four-door 2015 Honda Accord with the license plate number HCR1560.

Shin was last seen on 17th St. in Jericho.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Nassau County police at (866) NYS-AMBER.

