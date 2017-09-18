Bills defense stands tall, but shows room for improvement Vs. Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills defense did it’s job on Sunday holding the Panthers to just nine points in a 9-3 loss on Sunday.

Despite sacking Carolina quarterback Cam Newton six times — their most in a games since 2014 when Jim Schwartz was the team’s defensive coordinator — the defense believes they could have done a lot more.

To an extent, they’re right. If there is one area where Buffalo struggled it was on third down. The Panthers converted 7 of their 16 chances and had only two 3-and-outs all game.

The silver lining may be that even as Carolina drove deep into Buffalo territory and into the redzone, the defense bent but didn’t break, limiting Newton and company to just three field goals.

“Some long drives and then we’d stop them. Instead of 3-and-out and then punt and the field position shifts,” linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said following the loss. “Then, turnovers. We had a couple of balls in our hands. If you hold onto those you give your offense a short field.”

“Worked hard in putting together a goal-line stand,” defensive end Jerry Hughes added. “Understanding the difference between six points and three and how that can certainly help our offense. I think that was the defense understanding the situation in the game. You know, being smart players, playing physical and playing fast.”

In Buffalo’s week one win over New York, the Jets were 4-for-14 on third down and had three 3-and-outs.

The Bills host Denver (2-0) on Sunday at New Era Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.