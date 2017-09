ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are teaming up with Unyts once again to help save lives here in western New York.

They’re hosting their annual blood drive Tuesday at New Era Field from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to call to make an appointment, but you can also walk in.

Everyone who donates will be entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to a Buffalo Bills game.

100 people will win.