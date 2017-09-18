Burgers to be celebrated in Hamburg

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sandwich that’s served billions of times each year traces its roots to the Erie County Fairgrounds, in the Town of Hamburg.

A Monday event will mark the anniversary of the time two men, named Frank and Charles Menches, took ground beef, added coffee, brown sugar and other ingredients, added ketchup and onions and made it into a sandwich.

That was in 1885, during the Erie County Fair.

Legend has it, the men ran out of pork sausages and a local butcher suggested switching to ground beef. The men named the burger after the Town of Hamburg.

Ceremonies for “National Birth of the Burger Day” are set to start at 11 a.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s