Burgers to be celebrated in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sandwich that’s served billions of times each year traces its roots to the Erie County Fairgrounds, in the Town of Hamburg.

A Monday event will mark the anniversary of the time two men, named Frank and Charles Menches, took ground beef, added coffee, brown sugar and other ingredients, added ketchup and onions and made it into a sandwich.

That was in 1885, during the Erie County Fair.

Legend has it, the men ran out of pork sausages and a local butcher suggested switching to ground beef. The men named the burger after the Town of Hamburg.

Ceremonies for “National Birth of the Burger Day” are set to start at 11 a.m.