Doctors: It’s never too early to get a flu shot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You have probably seen signs in your pharmacy urging you to get a flu shot.

Doctors say it’s never too early to get one.

Flu season typically starts in October. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced which strains would be in this year’s vaccine.

For doctors, it’s kind of a guessing game as to which strains will be the most active every year.

Dr. Joseph Chow, president of Western New York Immediate Care, says “The flu shot will protect you against the three or four strains that’s most likely to be circulating, so it doesn’t protect you against every single one. So, that’s our best estimate of protection.”

Chow says that if everybody is getting the flu, then we will know this year’s flu shot was not a good match.

