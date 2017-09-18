Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash

TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County woman was killed in a vehicle accident Sunday morning.

New York State Police say a Ford Taurus was going west on State Route 31 in the Town of Ridgeway when it failed to stop and struck a Chevy Corsica.

The Chevy had been waiting to turn onto Taylor Rd. when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Chevy, Rebecca Harrier, 38, of Kent, was killed. Her passenger and the driver of the Ford were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The passenger is in guarded condition and the Ford driver has non-life threatening injuries.

State Police say alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. Investigation into the crash is ongoing.