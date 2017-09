BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — ECMC administrators have decided to move forward with a new emergency department.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says they’ve closed on a $107 million bond transaction.

It will allow for the ER expansion and the replacement of HVAC equipment at the hospital and in county buildings.

$17 million will go to offset the cost of paying for medical care for the poor and uninsured.