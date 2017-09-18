Jamestown probationer charged with meth possession, resisting arrest

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — While police and probation officials were working together on an Operation GIVE detail, they made an arrest in Jamestown.

Jamestown police and the Chautauqua County Probation Department worked together on Friday to make sure probationers were complying with assigned court programs.

Officers were checking the 2nd St. apartment of Makayla McBride, 21, when they say she was found with drugs.

According to police, McBride was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

They say that when officers tried to take her into custody, she became combative and resisted.

McBride was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

She was jailed in the city before her arraignment, and was then committed to the Chautauqua County Jail on $1,000 bail.

