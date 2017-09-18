McDermott commits to QB Tyrod Taylor: “We’re not making a change”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The quarterback questions started and Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott did his best to put any speculation of a potential change to bed after the Bills amassed just three points in their Week 2 loss to Carolina.

A day after the Bills offense was held to 176 total yards and failed to cross mid-field until the second half, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said while his staff will continue to evaluate every position, there will not be a change at quarterback.

McDermott was asked about his quarterback on three separate occasions on Monday and committed to Taylor remaining under center.

“I expect (Taylor) to come out, get a good week of work and come out firing,” he said.

When pressed a second time on the possibility of changing quarterbacks, the head coach fired back with, “We look at every position. I’ve said that before. It’s never just one guy, that’s what you have to understand. There’s 11 guys on the field and there are 46 guys dressed. We can all do our part and do a better job and that’s what I expect going forward.”

Asked a third time about the quarterbacks heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Broncos, McDermott remained committed to Taylor saying, “Tyrod is our starter.”

Taylor, who is now 15-15 in his three years as a starter, didn’t have great protection by the offensive line on Sunday but still missed throws, open receivers and in the end failed to lead the Bills to a victory.

Only two of the Bills’ drives lasted longer than six plays against the Panthers: their nine play drive that led a Stephen Hauschka 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and their 11-play drive which ended with a failed conversion on 4th-and-11 near the goal line.

With the run game shut down by Carolina, Taylor and the receivers failed to make plays.

Buffalo had the ball for 6:53 in the first half, had one first down and six passing yards after two quarters. Andre Holmes was the only receiver to have a reception in the first half.

“I know the frustration,” McDermott said Monday. “I thought we got into a rhythm, other times we didn’t. We had some good things going on. We’re going to look at lot of things. We’re going to do that this week.”

It didn’t get any better in the second half until the it looked as though Taylor would mount a game-winning drive.

He started the final possession going six-for-six for 41 of his 125 total passing yards and led the Bills down to the Carolina 32, before an offensive pass interference pushed them back to the 42 to derail their final drive.

“I’ve been around a couple coaches that have had pretty good success in this league, one of which is (Chiefs Head Coach) Andy Reid. I watched when he was in a similar situation and he stayed true to his plan. That’s what you do. Every decision Andy made and every decision we’ll make is what we believe is in the best interest of this organization both short and long-term. It’s an early part of the season.”